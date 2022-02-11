2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $139,900

No lot rent!!! You'll be amazed at this remodeled and move-in-ready 1981 Gallatin on 3 lots. Only 1 block from Optimist Park. Fenced with UGSP and irrigation well for watering. New flooring and paint. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Newer vinyl windows. Lots of storage inside and out. Washer and dryer. Walk-in closet in the master. Covered front porch. 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. Detached single garage and extra parking. Both roofs on house and garage are new. Updated electric in house. GFA and Central air. No foundation so only in-house, cash, or maybe conventional. City sewer is available but not hooked up, septic in good working order and pumped recently .