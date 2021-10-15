ESTATE PROPERTY FOR SALE! This property is part of an estate and is selling in its EXACT present condition with no repairs and no disclosures. Older home - needs some updating. 1,520 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Large detached two car garage with windows and shop area. Nice yard! Spacious 9,375 square foot fenced, gated property. This property is ready for you to put in an offer and make it the comfortable, cozy home you always wanted! No FHA or VA financing available for this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $145,000
