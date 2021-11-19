2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $146,900

BACK ON THE MARKET! Sale fell thru, but not the fault of the property. BEAUTIFUL, remodeled, mobile home, in "turn key" condition! New trussed, asphalt roof installed and new skirting. It is located in a picturesque, quiet, neighborhood and is in a cul-de-sac that is across the street from Lockwood Schools. All of the doors have been replaced, and are full sized. Most of the windows have been replaced. Includes a laundry room with newer washer and dryer, and mudroom, with a separate entrance. Newer GFA Furnace and Central Air system, all new flooring, plumbing and upgraded Breaker Box and wiring. New Bosch, dishwasher, refrigerator and Gas Range. The main bath has a heat-fan-light system. This property has been hooked up to the Lockwood Public Water and Sewer System. Includes 2 large storage sheds, and one workshop.