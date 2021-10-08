 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $146,900

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $146,900

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $146,900

This beautiful, mobile home, has been remodeled, and is in "turn key" condition! New trussed, asphalt roof installed and new skirting. It is located in a picturesque, quiet, neighborhood. And is in a cul-de-sac that is across the street from the Lockwood Schools. All of the exterior doors and interior doors have been replaced, and are full sized. Also, most of the windows have been replaced. Includes a large laundry room with a new washer and dryer, and a nice mudroom, with a separate entrance. New GFA Furnace and Central Air system, all new flooring, plumbing and upgraded Breaker Box and wiring. New Bosch, dishwasher, refrigerator and Gas Range. The main bath has a heat-fan-light system, and an entry directly into the master bedroom and main hallway. This property has been hooked up to the Lockwood Public Water and Sewer System. Includes 2 large storage sheds, and one workshop.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Billings teen found
Local News

Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News