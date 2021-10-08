2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $146,900

This beautiful, mobile home, has been remodeled, and is in "turn key" condition! New trussed, asphalt roof installed and new skirting. It is located in a picturesque, quiet, neighborhood. And is in a cul-de-sac that is across the street from the Lockwood Schools. All of the exterior doors and interior doors have been replaced, and are full sized. Also, most of the windows have been replaced. Includes a large laundry room with a new washer and dryer, and a nice mudroom, with a separate entrance. New GFA Furnace and Central Air system, all new flooring, plumbing and upgraded Breaker Box and wiring. New Bosch, dishwasher, refrigerator and Gas Range. The main bath has a heat-fan-light system, and an entry directly into the master bedroom and main hallway. This property has been hooked up to the Lockwood Public Water and Sewer System. Includes 2 large storage sheds, and one workshop.