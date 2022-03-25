2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $149,900

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL! Small single-family home on a 14,000 sq.ft lot with the rare and highly coveted NX-2 zoning which allows up to 8 units! This corner lot has easy access from two major streets as well as the alley. The current home is tucked to one side of the lot which would allow you to either keep it and build additional units, or remove it in order to build a larger complex. The home is currently rented for $650/mo with an excellent tenant who would like to stay. The interior has been updated and is in good shape while the exterior is in fair condition with some repairs needed. The property is being sold AS-IS with no exceptions. The value is in the potential here!