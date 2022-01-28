 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $149,900

This Ranch style home sits on a large lot and is on a quiet street just blocks from Medicine crow middle school. Home and yard are on a well and city sewer. Many possibilities for future use and development as LOT IS ZONED FOR MIXED USE 1-4 UNITS!! Build a SHOP, add a GARAGE or a build a multi family unit. Public water service is in the street (hookup per PUD). Home has been rented and owner has never occupied the property.

