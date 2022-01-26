This Ranch style home sits on a large lot and is on a quiet street just blocks from Medicine crow middle school. Home and yard are on a well and city sewer. Many possibilities for future use and development as LOT IS ZONED FOR MIXED USE 1-4 UNITS!! Build a SHOP, add a GARAGE or a build a multi family unit. Public water service is in the street (hookup per PUD). Home has been rented and owner has never occupied the property.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $158,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man walking his dog on the West End of Billings Friday evening told police he found an unclothed body in a ditch.
Two men were shot dead and a third was wounded in a rolling shooting that led to a vehicle crash on Billings' South Side Tuesday morning, according to Billings police.
A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
A man wanted on felony drug charges remained in custody Thursday after leading U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on a chase before barri…
The Montana Grain Growers said it was confident Montana’s ag economy wouldn’t be negatively affected by the BNSF takeover of Montana Rail Link.
Residents were startled when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.
The search for 26-year-old Sidney woman, Katelynn Berry, has been suspended following the discovery of human remains Thursday morning near Sidney.
At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Monday.
A Billings transgender woman has been awarded compensation by the Montana Human Rights Commission after Yellowstone County’s health insurance policy denied her all gender-affirming healthcare.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday and another was arrested after a stabbing at a downtown hotel in Billings.