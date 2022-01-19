 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $168,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $168,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $168,000

This Ranch style home is on a large lot just blocks from Medicine crow middle school, is on a well, has city sewer. Public water service in the street. (hookup per PUD). Many possibilities for future use and development as LOT IS ZONED FOR MIXED USE 1-4 UNITS!! Build a shop, add a garage or a multi family unit. Home has been rented and owner has never occupied the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News