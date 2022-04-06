 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $179,900

Newly updated interior, cozy 2 bed 1 bath single family home. White kitchen, completely new bathroom, flooring, trim and paint. Gas water heater, washer and dryer hookups included. 1 car finished and attached garage. Close to Riverside school, Yellowstone river, and growing retail corridor on king ave east.

