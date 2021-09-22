 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $189,900

Adorable 1900's Cottage with built in fireplace, unique rounded doorways & amazingly tall ceilings, Master w/private bath access & walk in closet, Kitchenette and separate entrance in lower level perfect for duplex/roommate. Alley access with extra parking and space. long drive-thru parking.(2nd bed no egress/closet)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News