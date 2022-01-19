 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $199,900

Adorable home situated on a large corner lot with an excellent location, within walking distance to Parks, Grocery Store, and Schools! The main level offers 2 bedrooms, one full bath, a living room, an eat-in kitchen, new flooring throughout, and main floor laundry. Complete with an oversized 1-stall attached garage, large poured patio, storage shed & a fenced yard!

