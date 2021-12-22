 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $224,900

Affordable Bungalow Near Downtown Billings, MT. Two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom with Large Living Area and Quaint Front Porch. Detached Garage with Plenty of Additional Parking Off the Alley. Basement Provides Additional Living Space, Laundry Area, and a Partially Finished Second Bathroom. Excellent Opportunity to Gain some Sweat Equity or Add to your Rental Portfolio.

