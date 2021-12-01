Looking for a great investment property or a home to live in and rent the other to help make some of your mortgage payment? These brick homes have an adorable English cottage look on the outside and so much potential for updating the insides. The main home has a total of 1608 sq ft (948/660). Features 1 bedroom on the main level w/ the possibility for another in the basement, which already has the bathroom in place. The attic area could also be finished. The large fenced, corner lot has mature trees & offers alot of privacy. Home #2 has a total of 847 sq ft, with 547 on main and 300 in basement. Features 1 bedroom & possibility for a 2nd and 1 bathroom. There is 2 attached storage/sheds in between both homes original garages. Lots of parking on and off street. New flooring in kitchen of main house and some fresh paint. So much potential for this property !!!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $227,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
Billings police investigate the scene after a man drove a truck off the Rimrocks and could be heard calling for help just after midnight.
The Billings Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 5000 block of Midland Road at about 8:20 Monday morning.
A Billings man walked away from a pickup truck that went off the Rims late Monday night.
Frustrations over the handling of discussions about privatizing management at MetraPark have erupted into an effort to recall Yellowstone Coun…
A Glendive man died in a wreck just outside of his hometown Wednesday.
Denny's on North 27th Street has closed. A note on the door says, "We apologize to all of our great customers for closing. Please visit our De…
Yellowstone is well-known as one of the largest volcanic systems in the world. Few people know, however, that the largest-known subaerial landslide on Earth is located just next door.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Born without arms, Ryan Zahn has a new way of flat track motorcycle racing, not because he found a better way, but because he had no other way.