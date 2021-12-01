2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $227,000

Looking for a great investment property or a home to live in and rent the other to help make some of your mortgage payment? These brick homes have an adorable English cottage look on the outside and so much potential for updating the insides. The main home has a total of 1608 sq ft (948/660). Features 1 bedroom on the main level w/ the possibility for another in the basement, which already has the bathroom in place. The attic area could also be finished. The large fenced, corner lot has mature trees & offers alot of privacy. Home #2 has a total of 847 sq ft, with 547 on main and 300 in basement. Features 1 bedroom & possibility for a 2nd and 1 bathroom. There is 2 attached storage/sheds in between both homes original garages. Lots of parking on and off street. New flooring in kitchen of main house and some fresh paint. So much potential for this property !!!