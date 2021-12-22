Back on the market due to no fault of the home and yours to gain just in time for Christmas!!! Single level updated charmer!!! Fall in love with this cozy 2 bed, 1 bath home situated within walking distance to Lake Elmo, convenience stores, restaurants, and shopping. New roof, siding, windows, and updated electrical within the last 3 years! Enjoy the great fenced yard space between the home and oversized garage. An updated kitchen, bright well-lit laundry and mudroom with office/storage space complete the interior of the home. The garage is ideal for the tinkering and hobby type with unlimited potential. Call today to schedule your private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $240,000
