2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $240,000

Back on the market due to no fault of the home and yours to gain just in time for Christmas!!! Single level updated charmer!!! Fall in love with this cozy 2 bed, 1 bath home situated within walking distance to Lake Elmo, convenience stores, restaurants, and shopping. New roof, siding, windows, and updated electrical within the last 3 years! Enjoy the great fenced yard space between the home and oversized garage. An updated kitchen, bright well-lit laundry and mudroom with office/storage space complete the interior of the home. The garage is ideal for the tinkering and hobby type with unlimited potential. Call today to schedule your private showing!