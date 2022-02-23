2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $250,000

Great little bungalow that has been a great income producing property for many years. Could be an owner occupied or continue as a rental. Outside is in great shape with newer Vinyl siding and Metal Roof. Has a very long detached garage that could also be rented separately as well. Home was rented for $705 which is very low. This home is close to schools, colleges, hospitals and centrally located. Would make great Airbnb, long term rental, or private residence. Info per Orion Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all info. Refrigerator is owned by renter so does not convey. Home has white Dishwasher, white range/stove painted white cabinets, Linoleum in kitchen, Laundry area with white cabinets. Carpet in the bedrooms and large windows. Selling AS-IS. Seller is another licensed Realtor in Montana.