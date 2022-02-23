Great little bungalow that has been a great income producing property for many years. Could be an owner occupied or continue as a rental. Outside is in great shape with newer Vinyl siding and Metal Roof. Has a very long detached garage that could also be rented separately as well. Home was rented for $705 which is very low. This home is close to schools, colleges, hospitals and centrally located. Would make great Airbnb, long term rental, or private residence. Info per Orion Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all info. Refrigerator is owned by renter so does not convey. Home has white Dishwasher, white range/stove painted white cabinets, Linoleum in kitchen, Laundry area with white cabinets. Carpet in the bedrooms and large windows. Selling AS-IS. Seller is another licensed Realtor in Montana.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and f…
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away.
A federal magistrate judge has recommended that the arguments of a coalition of trail access groups suing over Forest Service decisions in the Crazy Mountains be rejected.
An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.