Cute, light-filled home ideally located in Billings Historic District. Nearly 1300 sf on the main level includes tall ceilings throughout, a spacious living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with floor to ceiling built-ins, kitchen with smooth top counters and lots of cupboards, 2 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large laundry room. Sliding glass doors lead to rear deck and fenced backyard with a double garage. New siding and roof on both house and garage in 2021, newer windows, and water heater was replaced in 2018. Carpets have been removed to reveal the hardwood floors. With a few personal, cosmetic touches, this home is sure to charm!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 63-year-old man drove a pickup truck through the front doors of D Bat Baseball and Softball Academy at Rimrock Mall early Monday morinng, ac…
Three men from Laurel were killed Monday after the sport utility vehicle they were in made a U-turn on Interstate 90 in Billings and pulled in…
Police have arrested five alleged pedophiles following a sting set up by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Billings Police, Yellowston…
Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections.
Four more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. The latest victims of the pandemic include:
An online sting operation involving the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Billings Police and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies has ne…
Jeremy Dickson and his hunting partner killed the attacking bear, but only after the bear tore his thumb from his left hand. Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
- Updated
Hoffman collapsed on the field near the end of practice last Tuesday while suffering what coach Mark Rathbun described as seizure-like activity.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 601 pounds of methamphetamine and 108 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $3 million, in a traffic stop near Evanston.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved two more public elk hunting access agreements for landowners during its Thursday meeting.