2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $250,000

Cute, light-filled home ideally located in Billings Historic District. Nearly 1300 sf on the main level includes tall ceilings throughout, a spacious living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with floor to ceiling built-ins, kitchen with smooth top counters and lots of cupboards, 2 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large laundry room. Sliding glass doors lead to rear deck and fenced backyard with a double garage. New siding and roof on both house and garage in 2021, newer windows, and water heater was replaced in 2018. Carpets have been removed to reveal the hardwood floors. With a few personal, cosmetic touches, this home is sure to charm!

