2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $259,999

With full price offer, seller to give buyer $10,000 for exterior painting. Wonderful Investment Opportunity! Renter has an active lease agreement The cutest 2 bedroom bungalow downtown with 1 full bathroom. Fenced yard, fresh interior paint, and newly finished wood floors. Walking distance to downtown! Please call listing agent for additional details. Photos were provided by seller - some photos show carpet, when it now has finished hardwoods. Have to see to appreciate this adorable home! Garage off the alley - and mainly used for storage- but could easily be fixed up for car use! OR build a new garage/shop!

