 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $29,500

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $29,500

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $29,500

2 bed, 1 bath mobile home, updated interior, updated exterior. Large insulated enclosed porch. Comes with matching storage shed. Very good condition. Must be moved from Shiloh Village Estates. Great opportunity for someone to move onto ranch or acreage, outside the city.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News