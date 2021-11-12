2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $30,000

Clean affordable mobile home with two bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a shed for storage and the washer and dryer stay. Lot rent $300 month includes water, sewer, and trash.
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a head-on crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on I-90 near Laurel. The Montana Highway Patrol incident report…
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Da…
Montana resident sportsmen/women wake up!
Studies have confirmed COVID-19 infections or exposure to the virus in wild whitetail deer in several states.
Thanks to legislation passed this year, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge was able to take in a 3-week-old bobcat kitten.
A strong but apparently harmless odor from a local chemical plant wafted over Downtown Billings Saturday morning, raising concerns about gas leaks.
