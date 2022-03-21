 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $319,000

Quality custom built 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash & pantry. LVT flooring in entry/kitchen/dining & living room. Carpeted Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. 2 X 6 walls with Rockwool demising insulation between units for sound barrier. Each unit has a private covered front patio area. Anderson Windows. Hardi Siding. Double attached insulated/sheet-rocked garage. HOA Fee of $175/month includes Lawn, Snow, Water and Exterior Insurance. 1165 Sq. Ft.

