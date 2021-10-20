2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $329,000

Character and Charm in the Heart of Downtown! This 2 bed/2ba home is full of upgrades and unique features. Gorgeous kitchen with knotty cherry cabinets, soft close cabinets and drawers, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Custom tile in bathroom. Impeccably maintained hardwood floors throughout much of the main floor. Relax on the covered patio in the fully fenced back yard, and enjoy the beautiful landscaping. Custom storm doors and windows, newer roof, vinyl windows and furnace.