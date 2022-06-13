Spacious ranch style condo in Highland Shadows. Living room with gas fireplace opens to the covered patio. Custom kitchen with large pantry and casual dining opening to enclosed brick patio for convenient outdoor cooking. Master bedroom features a full bath with jetted tub and double vanity. Large main floor laundry room off of garage entrance. Finished double garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $335,000
