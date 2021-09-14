2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $345,000

Exceptional style and premium finishes abound in this meticulously renovated home located on Broadway Ave in the heart of downtown. It is as luxurious as it is spacious. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate space from the windows wrapping the living room/dining room to the bright open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. The home is complete with a king-sized en-suite master bedroom and a full guest bathroom, stackable washer/dryer, savvy closet space and beautiful engineered wood flooring. High beamed ceilings and huge windows offer abundant light. This home is surrounded by attractive historic buildings such as the Stapleton, Northern Hotel and Babcock theatre. It is close to restaurants, retail shops, breweries, art museum and galleries, the public library and so much more. BONUS: includes add'l storage space on main floor.