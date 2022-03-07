Spacious ranch style condo in Highland Shadows. Living room with gas fireplace opens to the covered patio. Custom kitchen with large pantry and casual dining opening to enclosed brick patio for convenient outdoor cooking. Master bedroom features a full bath with jetted tub and double vanity. Large main floor laundry room off of garage entrance. Finished double garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was one of only three U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday.
The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.
Editor's note: Miya was found safe, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Justice on Friday, and the MEPA has been cancelled.
Land sales in Montana were astronomical in 2021, setting records for the amount sold and for the price buyers paid.
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
James Sasser Jr. had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…
The last time wheat prices were in this territory was 2008, the start of the Great Recession, a time when Montana grain sales buoyed a state economy that was being rocked by a collapse the housing industry.