2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $349,900

Nearly new, move in ready, energy efficient home featuring hybrid propane/heat pump furnace with A/C. Bright skylight bathes this open floor plan with natural light offering an oversized master bedroom with sitting room, impressive master bath, walk in closet and access to covered patio. Quality finishes through out. Good sized 2nd bedroom, oversized and insulated garage. Fully fenced back and side yard on just over 1/2 acre.