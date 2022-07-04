 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000

Well maintained town home on Billings West End close to schools, shopping and Interstate access. This spacious home features 9-foot ceilings and an open floor plan on the main level that provides access to a fenced outdoor area with a concrete patio. Upper level has two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a master ensuite with double sinks. The lower level is unfinished leaving room to add additional bedrooms and living space.

