Need more fully finished garage space? We have you covered!!! Newly Built, Turnkey, Extremely Efficient custom built 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home from "Eco-Built Homes"!!! Over 850 square feet of fully finished (to include heat and A/C) garage space and 1240 square feet of living space! 30+ other building sites in Emerald Hills available for your custom built home within the Eco-Built Subdivision at the intersection of Old Hardin Rd and Emerald Hills Drive. Situated in breathtaking Emerald Hills, these bright and spacious homes have everything you need. Our homes are meticulously constructed and top of the line to include closed cell foam insulation, Anderson 100 Series windows, HE appliances, HE heat & A/C and so much more.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $389,959
