2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $40,000

This mobile home is super clean and well maintained. Land does not convey. This is for mobile home only. It has a newer roof, siding and windows. It is tucked in a very nice mobile home court of Carrie Lynn Estates. Brand new carpet in Living room. It has a nice attached carport attached and has ramp if someone were to need it. It has a walk in shower for easy in and out. One bedroom was set up with the manufacturer to easily add a division wall to create a second bedroom. If a division wall was put up each room would have own entrance and closet making it an easy 3 bedroom home. Livingroom is large and lots of natural light. Kitchen has dining room area and a nice area for barstools or desk area. Lot Rent pays for water, sewer, trash, lawn, snow, and park maintenance. Visit www.21stmortgage.com for financing options. Buyers agent and Buyers to verify all info

