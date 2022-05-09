2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $419,900

Incredible New Construction Home in High Sierra Subdivision! The upper level features a large bright living room, the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with peninsula counter top and large corner pantry and an expansive deck off of the dining area. 2 beds and 2 baths, with primary bedroom featuring en suite bath and large closet. The lower level features a walk out basement, room for an additional family room, 2 beds and full bath. Basement finishing is available (ask for pricing). Photos are of similar home