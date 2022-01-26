Downtown Billings is experiencing a resurgence and the opportunity to own a condominium in the historic Stapleton Building is truly unique. Unit 302, at 1511 sq ft, is 1 of 14 luxury loft condominiums on the 3rd and 4th floors and is accessed via an elevator or stairs. It has a huge great room, and is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with assigned underground, heated parking and storage cage. It is loaded with upgrades, from wood and tile floors to cabinets, countertops, and lighting. Appliances include stacked white W/D in the laundry room, stainless steel Trio refrigerator, stove with warming drawer, dishwater, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has air conditioning and 3 ceiling fans. Electricity is the only utility bill, as water/sewer is paid by the Condominium Association, which takes care of everything out one’s door. Security is front and center in the building.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $422,000
