This cozy home is practically brand new and has been updated throughout with brand new vinyl windows, new roof and trusses, insulation, electrical, plumbing, ducting and new furnace, new T1-11 siding, new carpet & vinyl flooring, new fixtures ie: can lighting, sheetrock walls, some decorative ship lap paneling, fresh paint pretty tile shower/tub surround all done in neutral tones. Great layout with good sized bedrooms (use to be a 3 bedroom) large living room and kitchen with breakfast bar and new frig, range/oven. Super small community located close to Yellowstone River with dead end roads. Home cannot be moved at sellers request. Lot rent $350 mo. All Buyers must be preapprove by Professional Property Management at 259-7870.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $48,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.