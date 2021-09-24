 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $48,500

This cozy home is practically brand new and has been updated throughout with brand new vinyl windows, new roof and trusses, insulation, electrical, plumbing, ducting and new furnace, new T1-11 siding, new carpet & vinyl flooring, new fixtures ie: can lighting, sheetrock walls, some decorative ship lap paneling, fresh paint pretty tile shower/tub surround all done in neutral tones. Great layout with good sized bedrooms (use to be a 3 bedroom) large living room and kitchen with breakfast bar and new frig, range/oven. Super small community located close to Yellowstone River with dead end roads. Home cannot be moved at sellers request. Lot rent $350 mo. All Buyers must be preapprove by Professional Property Management at 259-7870.

