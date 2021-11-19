2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $48,500

This mobile home is super clean and well maintained. Land does not convey. This is for mobile home only. It has a newer roof, siding and windows. It is tucked in a very nice mobile home court of Carrie Lynn Estates. Brand new carpet in Living room. It has a nice attached carport attached and has ramp if someone were to need it. It has a walk in shower for easy in and out. One bedroom was set up with the manufacturer to easily add a division wall to create a second bedroom. If a division wall was put up each room would have own entrance and closet making it an easy 3 bedroom home. Livingroom is large and lots of natural light. Kitchen has dining room area and a nice area for barstools or desk area. Lot Rent pays for water, sewer, trash, lawn, snow, and park maintenance. Buyers agent and Buyers to verify all info