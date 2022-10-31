2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $510,000

Rare opportunity to own a high-end loft living in Downtown Billings! 4th Floor Loft in the Stapleton Building offers abundant natural light, 14 foot ceilings, exposed brick, gas fireplace for contemporary living. Fully renovated, primary suite, second bedroom plus half bath make convenient yet classy living. Summer in the city is at your doorstep with art walk, farmer's market, concerts, restaurants and shopping! Unit includes secure underground parking and designated storage space. Don't miss this prime opportunity.