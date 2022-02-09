2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $525,000

Rare opportunity for high-end loft living in the heart of Downtown Billings! Stunning, luxurious, and contemporary loft on the 4th floor of the historic Stapleton Building. Exposed brick, 14 foot ceilings, huge windows, stained concrete floors, gas fireplace--all newly & completely renovated. You'll love having farmer's market right out your front door in the summer and being surrounded by the fine restaurants and shopping Downtown Billings has to offer. Unit comes with a secure, underground parking spot and designated storage space.