 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

Come visit an immaculate mobile home located in the community of Lockwood. This home has 2 Bed 2 Bath and a comfortably sized living area. The living area has a large window allowing an abundance of light in. The owner of this home took great pride in their environment and stayed on top of all maintenance. There is a Front porch for enjoying your morning coffee or grilling for the family. Off-street parking allows two vehicles side by side. Lot rent is $350 a month this includes garbage and snow removal. Irrigation ditch provides for watering the lawn. Buyers must fill out an application and be approved with Prefessional Management Inc. call (406) 259-7870 for details and how to apply. Home can be moved if desired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News