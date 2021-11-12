Come visit an immaculate mobile home located in the community of Lockwood. This home has 2 Bed 2 Bath and a comfortably sized living area. The living area has a large window allowing an abundance of light in. The owner of this home took great pride in their environment and stayed on top of all maintenance. There is a Front porch for enjoying your morning coffee or grilling for the family. Off-street parking allows two vehicles side by side. Lot rent is $350 a month this includes garbage and snow removal. Irrigation ditch provides for watering the lawn. Buyers must fill out an application and be approved with Prefessional Management Inc. call (406) 259-7870 for details and how to apply. Home can be moved if desired.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000
