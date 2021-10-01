This fully renovated mobile would make the perfect starter or investment home in this quiet west-end mobile home park. 3/4" subfloor throughout, newer roof, brand new fixtures, small porch in the front and back of the home, and two sheds. The community center has a public pool, park, basketball court, Gym, game area, recreation center, and 2 bay garage for car service needs. Lot rent Includes water and trash Ditch irrigation for watering lawn. Buyers must be approved by the park. Per Park rules a maximum of 2 dogs, under 30lbs at full Maturity are allowed per site.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000
