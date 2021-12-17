2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $60,000

Well maintained mobile home with vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen which includes a gas oven range, built-in hutch, island and spacious dining room area. Lovely stain glass window divides the living room from the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom suite is oversized with two closets, and a spacious bathroom with both a soaking tub/shower. Guest bathroom is next to the guest bathroom. Many updates to include newer luxury vinyl flooring, newer roof and a newer HVAC system. This property is fully fenced with a covered front porch area, grass, tree and shed. Interested buyers will need to check with Cherry Creek Mobile Home Park manager to see if they qualify. Lot rent is approximately $525 per the Seller.