2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $65,000

Spacious mobile in desirable Casa Village Mobile Park! Located in the center of all West End amenities including Rimrock Mall, Groceries, and shopping. Featuring a large covered porch, spacious bedrooms, designated dining + breakfast nook, sky light, large master bathroom with garden tub and separate vanity! Floorplan includes an abundance of natural light and extra living room space - but could easily be converted into a third bedroom. Lot rent includes pool access, recreation center, basketball court & park, flat $20 sewer fee, garbage, street lights, snow removal, and summer watering! All potential buyers must be approved by Casa Village.

