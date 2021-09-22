2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $674,900

Luxury Loft condo in Downtown Billings! Secure building with underground parking and elevator. Soaring ceilings, Views out every window, Open floor plan w/ custom made Knotty Alder cabinets, Farm sink, Butcher block island, Granite countertops, Bosch appliances w/ gas cook top, Double ovens & a large open pantry, Formal dining area with sliding door to a balcony, Master Suite w/ French doors, wonderful walk-in closet with built-ins, soaker tub, separate tiled shower with rain head & special glass that doesn't show water spots, double sinks, walk-in linen closet, Additional bedroom w/ closets or makes a nice office, guest bath with a large tiled shower, laundry room with custom cabinets, sink, mechanical staircase to additional storage area above. Additional outside parking spaces. This condo will not disappoint!