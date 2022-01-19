2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $74,500

Fixer upper with repairs needed. REO AUCTION PROPERTY-This property is OCCUPIED AND MAY NOT BE SHOWN. BUYER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING POSSESSION UPON CLOSING. Buyers MAY NOT conduct inspections. Buyers should verify all listing information and public info. Property sold “AS-IS” without contingencies, repairs, warranties, guarantees or representation as to listing accuracy, property information, photo or other depiction included or described herein