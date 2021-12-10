Beautifully renovated 1,248 sq. ft. 2 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom home in one of Billings Premier Parks - Casa Village. This excellent location is close to all amenities, shopping and restaurants. This home is inviting with a composite covered front deck, and when you step through the front door, you'll be blown away with the amazing interior finishes! Large living room with wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving & vaulted ceilings w/wood beams. Amazing kitchen with high-end appliances, abundant cabinet & counter space and a nice Dining area for entertaining. Down the hall you'll find a laundry area with built-in table and a door leading to the attached mud room w/freezer. Large bedroom with built-in shelves and desk area with nicely appointed bathroom across the hall. In the Master Suite you'll find large closets and a soaking tub. Move in and enjoy life!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Valley County couple was killed Monday when the car they were driving in was hit by a train at a crossing west of Glasgow.
The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.
A Billings man is in custody after the Billings Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing in the Heights on Saturday morning.
A Billings man died Dec. 2 after a rollover crash on a rural road north of Billings earlier in the week.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
Tapestry Apartments will provide 26 affordable housing units on 1st Avenue South in Billings, Montana.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
A Billings’ man has been charged Monday with deliberate homicide after his mother was found stabbed to death in her home in the Heights early …
A man walks his dog down North 18th Street after snow fell in the Billings area overnight. The Billings Police Department has instituted Slick…