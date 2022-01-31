2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $93,000
The two men killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Billings South Side have been identified.
Two men were shot dead and a third was wounded in a rolling shooting that led to a vehicle crash on Billings' South Side Tuesday morning, according to Billings police.
Billings detectives have expanded their investigation into a double homicide on the South Side to include the possibility of robbery, aggravat…
A Billings man was committed to 75 years within the Montana Department of Health and Human Services on Friday for the murder of his mother and…
A Billings man has been charged with stabbing an employee at a downtown motel.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday and another was arrested after a stabbing at a downtown hotel in Billings.
A Billings transgender woman has been awarded compensation by the Montana Human Rights Commission after Yellowstone County’s health insurance policy denied her all gender-affirming healthcare.
The man found dead last week in the canal behind Meadowlark Elementary school in Billings died from hypothermia, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mi…
Sean-Paul Schulte had just returned to Helena after burying his daughter in Billings when he immediately packed for a trip to Utah where she was killed.
A woman was killed and a toddler hospitalized in a single vehicle crash west of Hardin on Tuesday.