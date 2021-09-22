 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $179,900

This adorable 2 bedroom bungalow is hidden behind its own shroud of trees, nestled into the surroundings. Youll be more than impressed with the spacious layout of this beautiful home. Newer flooring and a huge kitchen are just a couple of the amenities you can expect to find. Pair that with a 2 car garage and you are sure to fall in love! RO system in!

