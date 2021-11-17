 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,500

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,500

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,500

Must see this charming 1930's home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, walk-in closets located close to schools and park. Additional room upstairs that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office. Two car oversized garage with an addition that can be used for a 3rd parking spot or a shop. Garage also has two large wood burning stoves for heat. Home is being sold "AS-IS". Must see to appreciate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News