2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,500

Must see this charming 1930's home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, walk-in closets located close to schools and park. Additional room upstairs that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office. Two car oversized garage with an addition that can be used for a 3rd parking spot or a shop. Garage also has two large wood burning stoves for heat. Home is being sold "AS-IS". Must see to appreciate.