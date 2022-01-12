Must see this charming 1930's home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, walk-in closets located close to schools and park. Additional room upstairs that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office. Two car oversized garage with an addition that can be used for a 3rd parking spot or a shop. Garage also has two large wood burning stoves for heat. Home is being sold "AS-IS". Must see to appreciate.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,500
