2 Bedroom Home in Custer - $100,000

Nicely remodeled home in the small town of Custer Montana. Updates include vinyl siding, newer roof and upgraded vinyl windows, Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Nice front porch with a bonus room that would make a nice office or extra bedroom. Your own well and city sewer. Large back deck. If your looking for a very affordable home in a nice, quiet Montana town, check it out today! Seller is very motivated. Bring us an offer