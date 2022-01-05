Nicely remodeled home in the small town of Custer Montana. Updates include vinyl siding, newer roof and upgraded vinyl windows, Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Nice front porch with a bonus room that would make a nice office or extra bedroom. Your own well and city sewer. Large back deck. If your looking for a very affordable home in a nice, quiet Montana town, check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Custer - $129,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sales were brisk on first day of legal recreational pot in Yellowstone County.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
The Bobcats and Bison will play without some key players, but others will/might see the field in Frisco.
- Updated
While his stepmother has been recovering from a traumatic head injury, Brody Grebe has helped the Bobcats reach the FCS title game.
The two men killed Monday in an avalanche near Cooke City have been identified.
Fred Moormeier’s family-owned and operated Dragon Egg Games is a one-stop shop for family game night.
Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
He made a career of interpreting Montana's Little Bighorn Battlefield, thanks to his part Mohawk grandfather
Ken Woody learned a lot from his Mohawk grandfather.
An eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening a church youth group with a gun and assaulting one of its leaders can stay on the job but must surrender all of his firearms to the Idaho State Police.