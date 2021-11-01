2 Bedroom Home in Custer - $650,000

This authentic, turnkey log home, nestled in the Yellowstone Valley, sits on 26 picturesque acres. Inside, the cozy living room flows into the dining room and inviting kitchen. The comfy bedrooms will have you counting your blessings while the two baths transition to smooth mornings. Outside, the fenced pastures and corrals make this the perfect horse property. In addition, the barn has an abundance of storage above or even a future living space. Enjoy the phenomenal Big Sky views and abundant wildlife. The adjoining BLM state land allows for riding or hunting adventures. While only 2 miles away, the Yellowstone and Big Horn rivers are an anglers' paradise. With less than an hour to Billings, Montana's largest city, this property offers the country comforts with modern conveniences.