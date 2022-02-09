2 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $249,000

This Unique Montana Property located at the base of the Beartooth mountains and only an hour from Billings, the largest city in MT, perfect for the outdoor lifestyle. Minutes from some of the best trout fishing and hunting Central Montana has to offer and a short drive to Red Lodge Skiing. Whether looking for a vacation getaway for yourself or adding to your AirBnB portfolio, this is the place. Currently there are two living units on the property, a cabin with both electric and wood heating and a mobile home with propane heat. The cabin provides a loft complete with private bath, including a soaking tub, and a separate full bath on the main floor for guests. You could rent the mobile as our local rental market is limited, while using the cabin as a personal getaway or an additional AirBnB income. Ad the adjacent .63+/- acres for an additional $76,000