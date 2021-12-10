 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $70,000

Spend a day on the Big Horn River or enjoy a day at the Yellowtail Dam, then relax at your very own home in the Big Horn Getaway. This 1983 mobile home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with living room, and full kitchen dining room combination for your relaxation after a long day. Whether you looking for a place to get away, or for year-round living this home can fulfill your needs. As well as the appliances the bedroom furniture, living room furniture along with the dining room set will stay.

